Maharashtra Forest Department In Blame Game As Water Pans For Wild Animals Lie Abandoned For A Year |

Bhiwandi: As soaring temperatures continue to dry up natural water sources across forests in Maharashtra, serious questions have emerged over the functioning and coordination of the forest administration after several water pans meant for wild animals were found lying abandoned at the Asangaon timber depot in Shahapur taluka. The incident has triggered concern among environmentalists and local residents, especially after senior officials from both the Territorial Forest Department and the Wildlife Department denied responsibility for the procurement.

Lakhs spent, pans unused

The water pans, which are generally installed near forest zones and natural water bodies during peak summer to provide drinking water to wild animals and birds, were reportedly purchased at a cost running into lakhs of rupees. However, instead of being deployed inside forest areas during the harsh summer season, the pans have allegedly remained dumped and unused at the timber depot for nearly a year.

The development has exposed what appears to be a serious lack of coordination between the two departments functioning under the same government framework. The matter gained further attention after officials from both sides contradicted each other regarding ownership of the purchase.

Wildlife officer unresponsive

Attempts were made to contact Wildlife Range Forest Officer Rakesh Sahu for clarification on why the water pans had not been utilised despite rising temperatures and increasing water scarcity in forest areas. However, he did not respond to queries.

When contacted, Rahul Gawai, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Thane, categorically denied that the procurement was carried out by the Wildlife Department.

Territorial dept contradicts

These water pans were not purchased by our department. The procurement was done by the Shahapur Division. Why the material is lying there should be clarified by Shahapur Deputy Conservator Malhotra said Rahul Gawai, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Thane.

However, the Shahapur Territorial Forest Division also refused to accept responsibility. Mahesh Chopde, Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests, Shahapur Forest Division, directly contradicted the statement issued by the Wildlife Department.

Water scarcity fuels human-wildlife conflict

I did not procure the water pans kept at the Asangaon timber depot. They were purchased by the Wildlife Conservation Department. The information provided to you by them is incorrect said Mahesh Chopde, Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests, Shahapur Forest Division.

The contradictory statements from both departments have intensified suspicion surrounding the procurement process and raised concerns regarding accountability, utilisation of public funds, and administrative transparency.

Demand for inquiry

Environmental activists have pointed out that during summer months, water scarcity inside forest areas often forces leopards and other wild animals to venture towards human settlements in search of water, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict. In such circumstances, timely installation of water pans and maintenance of artificial water sources become critical components of wildlife management.

Instead, activists allege that the unused material has been left abandoned while wildlife continues to struggle for water in the forests.

'Wastage of public money'

Citizens and environmental groups are now demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter. They have called upon the Forest Department and Wildlife Department to establish proper coordination and ensure that the water pans are immediately shifted to suitable forest locations for use by animals and birds.

They have also demanded that responsibility be fixed on the officers concerned if government funds were misused or if negligence is established during the investigation.

According to local environmentalists, the issue is no longer limited to administrative delay but has now raised larger questions over the intention behind the procurement itself.

“When wild animals are desperately in need of water, failure to utilise such material cannot merely be termed negligence. It amounts to wastage of public money,” said one environmental activist associated with wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

The activists further questioned why the water pans remained at the depot for such a long period despite repeated heatwaves and recurring reports of wildlife moving towards villages and urban fringes in search of water.

Several unanswered questions have now surfaced regarding the entire procurement process. Who approved the purchase? Which department released the funds? Who was responsible for storage and deployment? Why was the material never used despite severe summer conditions? And if the pans have remained abandoned for nearly a year, what was the actual purpose behind the purchase?

Demand for high-level probe

The fact that neither the Wildlife Department nor the Territorial Forest Division is willing to officially accept responsibility has deepened suspicion among citizens and environmental observers.

Environmental groups have now urged the state government to initiate a high-level probe into the procurement and utilisation of the water pans. They are also demanding strict action against any officials found guilty of negligence, mismanagement, or misuse of government funds.

As temperatures continue to rise and water sources shrink across forest belts, the abandoned water pans at the Asangaon timber depot have become a symbol of alleged administrative Apathy raising uncomfortable questions about whether the procurement was genuinely intended for wildlife welfare or merely another exercise driven by bureaucratic inefficiency and possible commission-based interests.

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