Bhiwandi: Man's 36-Hour Protest Atop 150-Foot Mobile Tower Ends Safely After Police Rescue And Persuasion |

Bhiwandi: A dramatic 36-hour standoff in Bhiwandi’s Pimpalghar area under the jurisdiction of Kon Gaon Police Station finally ended on Friday after a man who had climbed a 150-foot mobile tower as part of an unusual protest was brought down safely by police and fire brigade officials.

Nearly two days atop tower

The youth, identified as Shyam Gaikwad, had climbed the towering mobile structure on Wednesday and remained perched at the top for nearly one-and-a-half days, triggering panic, curiosity, and heavy public attention in the locality. The incident turned into a major spectacle as hundreds of commuters and residents gathered near the tower throughout the ordeal, watching anxiously while authorities attempted to convince him to descend safely.

According to officials, Gaikwad is a native of Isapur village in Yavatmal district. Shortly after climbing the tower, he reportedly threw several documents to people standing below.

Land dispute grievance

The papers allegedly related to a dispute concerning his ancestral land. Sources said the protester was upset over what he described as a lack of proper response and information from government and administrative authorities regarding the matter.

In protest against the alleged administrative apathy, Gaikwad chose the extreme step of climbing the mobile tower to draw public and official attention to his grievances.

Rescue operation launched

Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams from Kon Gaon Police and the local fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Senior police personnel continuously communicated with the protester through loudspeakers and other means, urging him to come down peacefully.

Officials maintained constant surveillance throughout the tense situation, fearing the possibility of an accident due to the extreme height and the prolonged exposure of the protester to harsh weather conditions.

Finally agrees to descend

After nearly 36 hours of persuasion and assurances from the administration that his concerns would be heard, Gaikwad finally agreed to descend from the tower on Friday. Rescue personnel immediately escorted him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Doctors at the hospital stated that his condition was stable and that he did not suffer any serious medical complications despite remaining atop the tower for an extended duration.

Police officials later confirmed that after completing medical formalities and preliminary inquiry procedures, Gaikwad was allowed to leave and subsequently returned home.

The incident remained the centre of public discussion in the area for nearly two days, with local residents praising the patience shown by rescue teams and police personnel in preventing what could have turned into a tragic outcome.

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