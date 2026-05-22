Six-Year-Old's Eye Saved By Emergency Surgery After Iron Rod Injury, Thanks To Foundation's Rapid Aid |

A six-year-old boy who suffered a severe eye injury after an iron rod pierced his right eye has regained hope of saving his vision after an emergency surgery made possible through rapid financial support mobilised by The Divine Foundation.

Rushed to hospital

Anmol Santosh Saroj was rushed in critical condition to Laxmi Charitable Trust Eye Hospital, Panvel , where doctors diagnosed him with serious trauma to the right eye.

According to ophthalmic surgeon Dr. Namrata Kabra, the child required urgent multi-stage surgery, including corneal tear repair and traumatic cataract extraction, to prevent permanent blindness and infection.

Delay risked vision loss

“The injury was extremely serious and required immediate surgical intervention to save the eye,” Dr. Kabra said. “Any delay could have resulted in irreversible vision loss.”

With the treatment estimated at Rs 45,000 — beyond the financial capacity of the child’s family — The Divine Foundation immediately stepped in and launched an emergency fundraising campaign.

Foundation mobilises quickly

The initiative was led by Honorary Trustee Sujatha Ranganathan, while Jyotikiran Anand, Jaya Chhetri and Param Mahal coordinated with donors and corporate networks to raise the required amount within hours.

Volunteers from IRSLA, led by Deepa Pai and Shalini Pandey, also joined the effort and helped mobilise urgent support.

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'Could not let child lose eyesight'

“We could not allow a child to lose his eyesight because of lack of money,” said Sujatha Ranganathan. “The response from donors and volunteers was immediate and overwhelming, and together we ensured the surgery happened in time.”

Doctors later confirmed that the surgery done on Wednesday and it was stared to be successful and the child’s chances of retaining vision had significantly improved. Further course of treatment will be undertaken after a month.

The foundation thanked all donors, volunteers and medical staff for their timely efforts, calling it “a collective act of compassion that gave a young child a second chance at sight.”

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