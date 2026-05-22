Good News! Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Commuters To Get Seamless Mobile Connectivity Soon

Good News! Mumbai Metro Line 3 Commuters To Get Seamless Mobile Connectivity Soon | Mumbai News

Mumbai commuters travelling on the underground Aqua Line are set to benefit from uninterrupted mobile connectivity once again, with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, MMRC, awarding telecom infrastructure rights to major service providers across the corridor.

In a significant move aimed at improving commuter convenience and digital access, MMRC has jointly awarded the Letter of Acceptance, LoA, to Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Vodafone Idea Limited for the deployment, operation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure along Mumbai Metro Line 3.

The development is expected to restore seamless voice calling and mobile internet services throughout the city’s first fully underground metro route, offering relief to thousands of daily commuters who often face network disruptions while travelling through tunnels and underground stations.

Connectivity Across Entire Underground Corridor

According to MMRC officials, the telecom companies will install and manage In Building Solutions, IBS, infrastructure across the entire Aqua Line alignment. The arrangement covers underground stations as well as tunnel sections where mobile signals are typically weak or unavailable.

The agreement has been signed for a period of 25-years, ensuring long term telecom support and uninterrupted digital connectivity for passengers using the corridor.

Officials said all three telecom operators are expected to begin signal propagation work soon, allowing mobile users to access stable voice and data services while travelling underground.

BSNL Access Expected Within Six Months

Apart from private telecom operators, the agreement also includes provisions for enabling Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, network access on the corridor within the next six months.

The inclusion of BSNL is expected to benefit a wider section of commuters, especially users dependent on government telecom services.

MMRC stated that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to improve passenger experience on the Aqua Line by integrating reliable communication infrastructure with modern urban transport systems.

Relief for Daily Commuters

For regular passengers, uninterrupted mobile connectivity has become an essential part of daily travel, especially for work communication, navigation, digital payments and emergency access.

The restoration of network services is likely to significantly improve the commuting experience on Mumbai Metro Line 3, which connects key commercial and residential areas across the city through its underground route.

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