Kailash Kher's 'Jai Jai Kedara' sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Shreya Goshal, Arijit Singh and others goes viral on Maha Shivratri 2020

Composed and written by Kailash Kher back in 2016, song 'Jai Jai Kedara' has gone viral on social media on the auspicious occassion of Maha Shivratri today i.e, Friday, February 21.

Various artists including Amitabh Bachchan, Shreya Goshal, Arijit Singh, Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhijeet, Hema Malini, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadkar and Prasoon Joshi have lent their voices to the song.

The song 'Jai Jai Kedara' was a promotional song for the TV serial titled Baba Kedar. The 12-part show talked about the horrendous tragedy which occurred at the Kedarnath shrine in 2013. According to official records, 197 people were killed, 236 injured and 4,021 went missing in the floods, which affected five districts of Uttarakhand.

The celebrities also featured in the series which was an initiative of the Uttarakhand state government. The show documenting the tragedy and its aftermath was produced by the Uttarakhand Government and Anupam Kher.

