'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actress Taapsee Pannu who has often acknowledged her strained relationship with the paparazzi, was recently spotted after a meeting with her Khel Khel Mein director, Mudassar Aziz in Mumbai. As she made her way to her car, paparazzi unexpectedly spotted, leaving her visibly furious.

In one of the videos on social media, the paps were calling out Pannu's name repeatedly. Annoyed by their presence after noticing them, she stated, "Bhaisahab, kaha se aa jate hai yaar."

Check out the video:

Talking about her tiff with paparazzi, earlier, Taapsee told Fever FM that getting spotted or being clicked by the paps are not fetching her films. She stated that her movies speak for themselves, thus she does not have to 'appease' a section of so-called media.

"I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait)," added the 37-year-old actress.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Previously, she also featured in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, which was a sequel to her 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba.

Next, Taapsee has Gandhari, which will be directed by Joram fame Devashish Makhija. She will also be reuniting with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for the sixth time. The thriller movie will premiere on Netflix.