 'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai (VIDEO)

'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's film Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

Actress Taapsee Pannu who has often acknowledged her strained relationship with the paparazzi, was recently spotted after a meeting with her Khel Khel Mein director, Mudassar Aziz in Mumbai. As she made her way to her car, paparazzi unexpectedly spotted, leaving her visibly furious.

In one of the videos on social media, the paps were calling out Pannu's name repeatedly. Annoyed by their presence after noticing them, she stated, "Bhaisahab, kaha se aa jate hai yaar."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants...
article-image

Talking about her tiff with paparazzi, earlier, Taapsee told Fever FM that getting spotted or being clicked by the paps are not fetching her films. She stated that her movies speak for themselves, thus she does not have to 'appease' a section of so-called media.

FPJ Shorts
IDF Shares Footage Of Yahya Sinwar Showing Ex-Hamas Chief Inside Tunnel Hours Before October 7 Attack
IDF Shares Footage Of Yahya Sinwar Showing Ex-Hamas Chief Inside Tunnel Hours Before October 7 Attack
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI Directive Forces State Administration To Halt Implementation Of Mahayuti Govt's Populist Schemes
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI Directive Forces State Administration To Halt Implementation Of Mahayuti Govt's Populist Schemes
Former Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Appointed As New NCW Chairperson
Former Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Appointed As New NCW Chairperson
Zayn Malik Postpones FIRST Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne
Zayn Malik Postpones FIRST Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

"I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait)," added the 37-year-old actress.

Read Also
'If You Shout At Me, I Will Not Take': Taapsee Pannu On Her Tiff With Paparazzi
article-image

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Previously, she also featured in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, which was a sequel to her 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst...
article-image

Next, Taapsee has Gandhari, which will be directed by Joram fame Devashish Makhija. She will also be reuniting with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon for the sixth time. The thriller movie will premiere on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zayn Malik Postpones FIRST Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik Postpones FIRST Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai...

'Kaha Se Aa Jate Yaar': Taapsee Pannu Expresses Frustration After Being Spotted By Paps In Mumbai...

It’s Friendship With A Twist Of Humor: Priya Bapat On What Makes Raat Jawaan Hai Special

It’s Friendship With A Twist Of Humor: Priya Bapat On What Makes Raat Jawaan Hai Special

How I Met My Partner: Kunal Proposed In The Middle Of My Schedule On Our Way Back From The...

How I Met My Partner: Kunal Proposed In The Middle Of My Schedule On Our Way Back From The...

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors...

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors...