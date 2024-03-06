Kabir Khan Recalls Casting Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif For Ek Tha Tiger After Breakup: 'They Weren't Comfortable'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who reportedly started dating in 2005, have been close friends for the longest time and remained cordial even after their breakup. Rumour suggested that Salman and Katrina were in a relationship with each other for seven years.

Recently, Kabir Khan talked about casting Salman and Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger after their breakup. In Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming podcast with for Mashable India, the filmmaker said, "Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage when they had broken up. It wasn't like comfortable."

Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2012. Later, Salman and Katrina also starred in the sequels Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023)

The duo first starred together in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which was directed by David Dhawan.

On the work front, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. It was released on 12 January 2024.

Salman, on the other hand, has not starred in any movies after Tiger 3's release in 2023. Next, he has Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.