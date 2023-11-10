 'Kya Jodi Hai': Netizens REACT To Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Diwali Photo Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release
Tiger 3 is all set to arrive in cinemas on November 12, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
'Kya Jodi Hai': Netizens REACT To Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Diwali Photo Ahead Of Tiger 3 Release | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to return as Tiger and Zoya on November 12, 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Ahead of the film's release, Katrina and Salman shared a picture on their social media handle to wish their fans on Diwali. "शुभ दीपावली #Tiger3 releasing on this Sunday, 12th November in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," wrote Kaif.

Check it out:

In the photo, Katrina is seen wearing a sheer saree, Salman, on the other hand, wore a red kurta.

Soon after Salman and Katrina's photo was shared online, it went viral and fans have been pouring in love for the duo. A user commented, "Female Superstar Katrina With Big Superstar Salman Khan Wonderful Look."

Another user added, "They look so nice together." While a third user wrote, "We were not ready for this pic."

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead as Aatish Rehman. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance as Pathaan.

Tiger 3 has passed with ‘U/A’ certificate without any cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama. However, the makers have been asked to remove the word ‘bewakoof’ and to replace it with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in the subtitles.

