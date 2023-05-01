 K-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance practice video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentK-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance practice video

K-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance practice video

Taken from Taeyang's latest solo EP, ‘Down to Earth’, ‘Shoong!’ is a vibrant B-side that features Lisa's sultry vocals and Taeyang's smooth flow.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Blackpink's Lisa and BigBang's Taeyang | YouTube

BIGBANG's Taeyang has treated fans to a captivating dance video for his latest collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Released on May 1, the official dance practice video for 'Shoong!' showcases the dynamic duo's jaw-dropping moves, set to the beat of the infectious track.

Taken from Taeyang's latest solo EP, ‘Down to Earth’, ‘Shoong!’ is a vibrant B-side that features Lisa's sultry vocals and Taeyang's smooth flow.

Read Also
Blackpink's Lisa, Got7's Jackson and other K-pop idols who aren't Korean
article-image

BigBang's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Lisa rock with style

The dance practice video is an electrifying visual that captures the essence of the track perfectly, with Taeyang and Lisa moving in perfect harmony and delivering their unique style to the audience.

In the video, the two K-pop stars are seen sporting a stylish outfit as they groove to the upbeat rhythm.

The camera angles further enhance the duo's performance, showcasing their chemistry and skill as they move fluidly across the floor.

Check out their dance practice video here

Read Also
Coachella 2023: Blackpink's Lisa stuns in explicit version of 'Money'; check out
article-image

Their Flawless chemistry

One of the most notable aspects of the dance practice video is the flawless synchronization between Taeyang and Lisa.

Their movements are not only in sync with each other, but also perfectly in time with the music. This level of precision and attention to detail is a testament to their professionalism and dedication to their craft.

‘Shoong!’ is a track that is sure to get fans on their feet, and the dance practice video is no different. Taeyang and Lisa's natural chemistry and impressive dance skills make for a captivating performance that is sure to leave fans in awe.

In conclusion, Taeyang and Lisa's dance practice video for "Shoong!" is a must-watch for fans of K-pop, and showcases the immense talent and creativity of these two artists. With their smooth moves and magnetic stage presence, it's clear that Taeyang and Lisa are a match made in musical heaven.

Read Also
Blackpink's Rose relieved from baseless drug abuse allegations after designer Riccardo Tisci clears...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SS Rajamouli reveals he wanted to make film on Indus valley civilisation: 'Visited Pakistan but...'

SS Rajamouli reveals he wanted to make film on Indus valley civilisation: 'Visited Pakistan but...'

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan's alleged PDA at Worli Hubspot raises eyebrows: more than just...

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan's alleged PDA at Worli Hubspot raises eyebrows: more than just...

K-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance...

K-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance...

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence after Salman Khan says there is security problem in India: 'Country is...

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence after Salman Khan says there is security problem in India: 'Country is...

WATCH: Pune Police stop AR Rahman's concert midway after singer performs in 'silent zone'

WATCH: Pune Police stop AR Rahman's concert midway after singer performs in 'silent zone'