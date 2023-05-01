K-Pop Royalty Unite: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BigBang’s Taeyang slay smooth moves in 'Shoong' dance practice video

Blackpink's Lisa and BigBang's Taeyang | YouTube

BIGBANG's Taeyang has treated fans to a captivating dance video for his latest collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Released on May 1, the official dance practice video for 'Shoong!' showcases the dynamic duo's jaw-dropping moves, set to the beat of the infectious track.

Taken from Taeyang's latest solo EP, ‘Down to Earth’, ‘Shoong!’ is a vibrant B-side that features Lisa's sultry vocals and Taeyang's smooth flow.

BigBang's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Lisa rock with style

The dance practice video is an electrifying visual that captures the essence of the track perfectly, with Taeyang and Lisa moving in perfect harmony and delivering their unique style to the audience.

In the video, the two K-pop stars are seen sporting a stylish outfit as they groove to the upbeat rhythm.

The camera angles further enhance the duo's performance, showcasing their chemistry and skill as they move fluidly across the floor.

Check out their dance practice video here

Their Flawless chemistry

One of the most notable aspects of the dance practice video is the flawless synchronization between Taeyang and Lisa.

Their movements are not only in sync with each other, but also perfectly in time with the music. This level of precision and attention to detail is a testament to their professionalism and dedication to their craft.

‘Shoong!’ is a track that is sure to get fans on their feet, and the dance practice video is no different. Taeyang and Lisa's natural chemistry and impressive dance skills make for a captivating performance that is sure to leave fans in awe.

In conclusion, Taeyang and Lisa's dance practice video for "Shoong!" is a must-watch for fans of K-pop, and showcases the immense talent and creativity of these two artists. With their smooth moves and magnetic stage presence, it's clear that Taeyang and Lisa are a match made in musical heaven.