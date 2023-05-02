Junglee Billi Priyanka Chopra recreates Doja Cat’s interview with Nick Jonas in hilarious video (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stunning appearance with hubby Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2023, twinning in black. The couple left everyone mesmerized with their impeccable style and charm.

And it wasn't just their red carpet looks that made waves, the duo's ensemble at the After Party also grabbed attention.

Priyanka wore a bold red outfit while Nick donned a classic black suit, complementing each other perfectly.

However, it was Nick's TikTok video that stole hearts, featuring Priyanka in a fun and goofy avatar.

Nick-Priyanka's version of Doja Cat interview

The video shows the couple lip-syncing to the latest trend and mimicking the cat-themed outfit of Doja Cat, who answered questions with a "meow" on the red carpet.

Priyanka's inner "Junglee Billi" was on full display as she answered Nick's questions with adorable meows, leaving fans in awe of their cute chemistry.

Check out the viral clip of Nick and Priyanka here:

Check out Doja Cat's interview at Met Gala 2023 here:

Priyanka, who played the iconic role of Mona in Don 1 and Don 2, has been famously called "Junglee Billi" by her fans.

In a recent interview, the actress claimed that no one could have played the role better than her. Her quirky and fun-loving personality shone through in the TikTok video, proving her statement right.

Priyanka-Nick's red carpet look at Met Gala 2023

The couple's red carpet looks were also a sight to behold. Priyanka wore a stunning Valentino couture gown, curated by Pierpaolo Piccioli, and looked absolutely breathtaking.

The actress's impeccable fashion sense has always been on point, and she once again proved why she is a global style icon.

Nick and Priyanka have been giving major couple goals since their marriage, and their recent appearance at the Met Gala was no different. Their fun-loving and playful nature was on full display, making everyone gush and crush over them.

The duo never fails to leave a lasting impression, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us next.