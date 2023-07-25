Josh App Partners With Daanpatra NGO In 'Charity For All' Mission

In the fast-paced world of short video apps, an Indian-made platform, Josh, has taken the lead, captivating users and content creators alike with its exceptional features and offerings. Building a large and enthusiastic user community, the app has become a popular choice for those seeking an engaging and interactive social media experience.

Josh has now joined hands with the renowned charity organization, Daanpatra, to extend its sense of "Community Service" beyond the digital realm. Embracing the power of social media for a noble cause, the "#CharityForAllMission" event aimed to provide aid to hundreds of families living in Chachi Mohalla Vidhur Nagar, a slum area.

CREATORS LEND THEIR SUPPORT TO THE INITIATIVE

During the event, the creators of the Josh App actively participated in supporting the initiative. Influencers like Mahesh Behrani, Remu Pradhan, and Manisha Pradhan lent their voices and considerable reach on social media to promote the charity campaign, ensuring that the message reached a vast audience.

Mahesh Behrani, one of the influential creators on Josh, expressed his gratitude for the platform's role in facilitating connections and growth. He credited the app and its supportive community for allowing him to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, contributing to his journey as a creator with 21 million followers.

Another inspiring duo, Remu and Manisha from Indore, shared their story of success on Josh. As dance teachers, choreographers, and content creators, they have amassed an impressive following of 1.1 million on the platform. They thanked Josh for providing them with the opportunity to reach such heights and acknowledged the hard work that got them there.

ABOUT THE NGO - DAANPATRA

Daanpatra, the NGO involved in the initiative, operates through an online free app that collects unused household items like clothes, toys, books, and more, making them available to needy families. Over the past four years, the organization has helped more than 35 lakh families in need, with the support of over 35 thousand dedicated volunteers across the country.

Apart from bridging the gap between donors and recipients, Daanpatra focuses on educating children and women through free schools. Thousands of underprivileged children have been given the chance to pursue their dreams through these donation-free schools.

