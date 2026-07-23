John Abraham Buys Heritage Bandra Bungalow For ₹84 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham has purchased a heritage bungalow on St. Martin Road in Bandra (West) for ₹84 crore, according to documents accessed from the Liases Foras, a non brokerage real estate research company. The transaction involves a freehold property spread over 1,017.60 square metres (approximately 12,177 sq ft) along with an existing ground-plus-outhouse bungalow.

The conveyance deed shows that the property was purchased from Naushir Eruch Devitre, Fredun Eruch Devitre, Crystal Feroze Devitre and Eruch Feroze Devitre, who jointly held ownership rights in the property. The transaction was executed in July 2026.

Located at 20, St. Martin Road, Bandra (West), the property comprises a ground-floor bungalow measuring approximately 193.12 sq m of built-up area and an outhouse of around 31.50 sq m, standing on a freehold land parcel bearing CTS No. 1114 of Village F Ward, Final Plot No. 40 under TPS Scheme No. II.

The conveyance document traces the property's ownership history over nearly a century. Originally owned by Thomas D'Monte, the land was conveyed in 1926 to Meherji Manekji Kapadia, who subsequently constructed the bungalow. Over the decades, ownership passed through members of the Kapadia, Cama and Devitre families through conveyances, wills, probate proceedings and succession, before vesting with the present vendors.

According to the deed, the vendors declared that the property was being transferred on an "as is where is" and "as is what is" basis, free from mortgages, encumbrances, litigation or tenancy claims. The document also states that all municipal dues and taxes had been cleared before the execution of the conveyance.

Documents further show that the vendors represented the land as freehold and confirmed that there were no acquisition proceedings, reservations, pending legal disputes or third-party rights affecting the property.

According to the stamp duty valuation order issued by the Collector of Stamps, Andheri, dated July 10, 2026, the transaction value was fixed at ₹84 crore, which was higher than the government's assessed market value of ₹52.88 crorefor stamp duty purposes.

The valuation report states that the property comprises 1,017.60 sq m of land with a permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) of 2.5, translating into a permissible built-up area of 2,544 sq m. After accounting for the existing built-up area of 224.62 sq m, the balance development potential was valued at around ₹44.36 crore, while the existing structures were valued at approximately ₹8.52 crore, resulting in a total government market valuation of ₹52.88 crore.

Despite the lower ready reckoner valuation, the sale consideration was recorded at ₹84 crore, on which stamp duty of ₹5.04 crore was levied, reflecting the premium commanded by prime freehold properties in Bandra's upscale residential market.