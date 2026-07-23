'I'm Really Sad...': Vishal Dadlani To Miss Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale Due To Prior Commitment |

Indian Idol Season 16 is all set to announce its winner soon. However, one of the show's judges, Vishal Dadlani, will reportedly be missing from the grand finale. Vishal, along with fellow judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, and host Aditya Narayan, has mentored and encouraged the contestants throughout the season. Reports now suggest that he will not be a part of the finale episode.

According to Hindustan Times, Vishal will skip the Indian Idol 16 finale due to prior professional commitments. Speaking about his absence, the singer said, "I am really sad that I couldn’t be a part of the finale due to prior commitments, but I wish them all the very best, and I hope they continue making music long after Indian Idol."

Vishal also praised the contestants for their remarkable journey on the show, saying they delivered several memorable performances throughout the season. Reflecting on his biggest takeaway from Indian Idol 16, he added, "What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance."

Talking about the grand finale and the contestants' journey, Shreya Ghoshal said, "As we arrive at the Grand Finale, I feel immensely proud of how far they have come. No matter who lifts the trophy, I hope they continue believing in themselves because this is only the beginning of a wonderful musical journey."

After months of auditions, themed performances and nail-biting eliminations, the Top 6 finalists of Indian Idol Season 16 are Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu (Mismi), Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla. The six contestants have earned their place in the grand finale and will now battle it out for the coveted trophy. The winner will be decided based on a combination of audience votes and the judges' scores during the finale.

The grand finale week of Indian Idol Season 16 will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 8 pm IST.