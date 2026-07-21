John Abraham Buys ₹84 Crore Luxurious Bungalow In Mumbai's Bandra 3 Years After Purchasing ₹70.83 Crore House

Bollywood actor John Abraham has added another premium property to his growing real-estate portfolio. He reportedly purchased a luxury bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for Rs 84 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West, one of the city's most prestigious residential areas.

Reportedly, the transaction was officially registered on July 14, 2026, with a reported value of Rs 84 crore. John also paid Rs 5.04 crore in stamp duty for the purchase.

The freehold property stands on a 1,017.60-square-metre plot. It includes an existing bungalow with a built-up area of approximately 193.12 square metres, along with an outhouse measuring around 31.50 square metres.

The property was purchased from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed.

Neither John Abraham nor the sellers have commented on the transaction.

This is not the actor's first major investment in Mumbai's luxury real-estate market. In December 2023, John bought another high-end bungalow in Khar for Rs 70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

That property, located on Linking Road, featured a 5,416-square-foot bungalow built on a 7,722-square-foot plot. The deal was registered on December 27, 2023, and the actor had paid Rs 4.24 crore as stamp duty. With the latest acquisition in Bandra, John has further strengthened his portfolio of premium real-estate investments in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will next be seen portraying former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming biographical film inspired by the senior officer's life and career.