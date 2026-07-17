Ranbir Kapoor Adds ₹1.8 Crore Mercedes V-Class To His Luxury Car Collection, Enjoys A Drive In Mumbai - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor expanded his impressive collection of luxury cars by bringing home a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class V300, reportedly worth around Rs 1.8 crore. The actor was recently spotted taking the luxury vehicle out for a drive near his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Friday (July 17) captured Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a drive in his latest purchase. The actor kept a low profile as he cruised through the streets.

Take a look at the video here:

About Ranbir Kapoor's luxury car

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class V300 is a premium luxury MPV designed for comfort and performance. It is powered by a 2.0-litre engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and is available with petrol mild-hybrid and diesel powertrain options.

Reportedly, the vehicle also comes equipped with air suspension, spacious premium seating and several high-end comfort features, making it a popular choice among celebrities and business personalities.

Ranbir Kapoor's car collection

This is not the first luxury car to join Ranbir's garage in recent years. In January 2025, the actor purchased a striking red Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 4Matic, which is reportedly priced at around Rs 3 crore in Mumbai. Videos of him driving the sports car around the city and greeting photographers soon went viral on social media.

Before that, in April 2024, Ranbir bought a Bentley Continental worth nearly Rs 8 crore. He was later seen driving the luxury coupe around Mumbai with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt.

A few months later, in June 2024, reports suggested that he also added a Lexus LM, valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore, to his collection.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir has an exciting slate of upcoming films. He will headline Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Ram. The first instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

The actor will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Ranbir is expected to return for Animal Park, Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3, making the next few years one of the busiest phases of his career.