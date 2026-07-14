Ranbir Kapoor Buys 4 Land Parcels In Pune's Mulshi For ₹16.42 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor has acquired four adjoining land parcels in Pune's Mulshi through transactions worth ₹16.42 crore | AI Generated Image - Instagram

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired four adjoining land parcels in Pune district's Mulshi taluka for a total consideration of Rs 16.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Four Land Deals Registered

The transactions were registered on April 30, 2026. The seller in all four deals is listed as Arun Sriram Luthra, Naveen Sriram Luthra and Mala Umesh Mehta.

The largest parcel, Survey No. 381, Hissa No. 2, measuring 43,800 sq. m., was purchased for Rs 7.08 crore, attracting a stamp duty of Rs 35.40 lakh.

Another parcel, Survey No. 382, Hissa No. 1, admeasuring 29,900 sq. m., was acquired for Rs 4.62 crore, with stamp duty of Rs 23.13 lakh.

The actor also purchased Survey No. 382, Hissa No. 2, spanning 21,400 sq. m., for Rs 3.32 crore, on which Rs 16.60 lakh was paid as stamp duty.

The fourth parcel, Survey No. 381, Hissa No. 1, measuring 8,900 sq. m., was bought for Rs 1.40 crore, with stamp duty amounting to Rs 7.01 lakh.

Mulshi Attracts High-Value Investments

Collectively, the four transactions involve approximately 1,04,000 square metres (10.4 hectares) of land in Village Pimpri, Taluka Mulshi, Pune district. The combined transaction value stands at Rs 16.42 crore, while the total stamp duty paid amounts to approximately Rs 82.13 lakh.

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Mulshi has emerged as a preferred destination for high-value land acquisitions in recent years, driven by its proximity to Pune, improving connectivity and growing interest from high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking large land holdings.

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