Mumbai Real Estate: Akshay Kumar Sells 2 Mulund Apartments For ₹12.38 Crore

Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mulund (West) for a combined ₹12.38 crore | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in a residential tower in Mulund (West) for a combined consideration of Rs 12.38 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The transactions, registered on June 30, involve two adjoining apartments on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road. Both units, numbered 1803 and 1804, have a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft each and were sold to Sunny Home Care Private Limited.

Apartments Sold For Rs 12.38 Crore

Each apartment was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, taking the total transaction value to Rs 12.38 crore. The buyer paid a cumulative stamp duty of Rs 74.28 lakh, while the deal includes six car parking spaces, three allotted with each apartment.

Property records show that Akshay Kumar had acquired the two apartments together in October 2017 for approximately Rs 4.49 crore. Based on the latest transaction value, the sale reflects substantial appreciation in the property's value over the nearly nine-year holding period.

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Luxury Market Sees Demand

Located on LBS Road in Mulund (West), Oberoi Enigma is among the premium residential developments in the eastern suburbs and has witnessed several high-value transactions in recent years as demand for luxury housing in the micro-market continues to remain strong.

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