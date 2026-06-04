Mumbai Real Estate: Akshay Kumar Sells 2 Borivali Apartments For ₹7.10 Crore, Registers Over 100 Per Cent Appreciation Since 2017 Purchase

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Mumbai, June 4: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two residential apartments in Borivali (East) for a combined consideration of Rs 7.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transactions were registered on June 2, 2026, and involve two units located on the 35th floor of Tower B at Sky City, a residential project in Borivali (East).

Apartments sold in Borivali

The larger apartment, Flat No. 3504, measuring 1,101 sq ft carpet area, was sold to Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal for Rs 5.75 crore. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 28.75 lakh and includes two car parking spaces.

The second unit, Flat No. 3503, with a carpet area of 252 sq ft, was sold to the same purchaser for Rs 1.35 crore. Stamp duty of Rs 6.75 lakh was paid on the transaction, which includes one car parking space.

Investment more than doubles

Together, the two properties fetched Rs 7.10 crore, while the total stamp duty paid amounted to Rs 35.50 lakh.

Property records show that Akshay Kumar had originally purchased the two apartments from Incline Realty Private Limited in November 2017. Flat No. 3504 was acquired for Rs 3 crore, while Flat No. 3503 was purchased for approximately Rs 67.55 lakh, taking the combined acquisition cost to about Rs 3.68 crore.

Western suburbs see demand

Based on the registered transaction values, the actor has more than doubled his investment over a period of around eight and a half years. The combined sale value of Rs 7.10 crore represents an appreciation of over Rs 3.42 crore compared to the original purchase price.

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The transactions add to a series of high-value residential deals recorded across Mumbai's western suburbs, where premium housing projects have continued to witness strong demand from both end-users and investors amid sustained growth in property values.

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