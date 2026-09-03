'Jis Tan Lage Woh Mann Jaane': Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Slams Trolls Accusing Him Of Using Sidharth Shukla's Photo For Fame

Shehbaz Badesha Slams Trolls | X (Twitter)

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, it was actor Sidharth Shukla's fifth death anniversary. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, took to social media to share an emotional note about Sidharth. Shehbaz has been using the late actor's photo as his display picture on his social media platforms, and netizens trolled him and commented that he is using Sidharth's picture for fame. So, Shehbaz took to X to slam the trolls and wrote that only he knows what bond he shared with Sidharth.

Shehbaz tweeted, "Jo b ch***ye bol rahe hai ki mai sidharth shukla ki pic daal ke fame le raha ho. tu tum sabhi sunlo i know mera kya bond tha uske sath meri instagram dp tab ki when we lost him. and apni bakchodi apne pass rakho. respect other and get respect. jiss tan lage woh mann jane (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Shehbaz's Emotional Post For Sidharth

On Wednesday, Shehbaz tweeted, "Kuch rishte tasveeron mein nahin, dil ki dhadknon mein bus jaate han… Insaan chala jata hai is duniya se, magar uski yaadein umar bhar saath rah jaati hain (Some relationships are not preserved in photographs, but in the heartbeats of the heart… A person may depart from this world, but his memories remain with us for a lifetime)."

“कुछ रिश्ते तस्वीरों में नहीं,

दिल की धड़कनों में बस जाते हैं…

इंसान चला जाता है इस दुनिया से,

मगर उसकी यादें उम्र भर साथ रह जाती हैं pic.twitter.com/eHapacHMJr — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) September 2, 2026

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had become everyone's favourite jodi in Bigg Boss season 13. The latter had started liking him during their stint in the reality show. After the show got over, there was a buzz about the two dating, but they never confirmed their relationship. After Sidharth died, Shehnaaz launched an emotional song dedicated to him, and fans still ship them and call the two #SidNaaz.

On Wednesday, not just Shehbaz but many fans of Sidharth posted about the actor and became emotional.