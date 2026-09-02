Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Remembers Late Actor; 'Insaan Chala Jata Hai, Magar...' |

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack on September 2, 2021. Given his close bond with Shehnaaz Gill and her family, they continue to remember him fondly. Ahead of his death anniversary, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha shared a throwback picture with Sidharth along with a heartfelt note on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

In the picture, Shehbaz can be seen sitting beside Sidharth. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Kuch rishte tasveeron mein nahi, dil ki dhadkanon mein bas jaate hain.” He further added, “Insaan chala jata hai is duniya se, magar uski yaadein umra bhar saath reh jaati hain. Sher.”

Soon after Shehbaz shared the post, a user commented, “Your identity is Sidharth fan haha.” Shehbaz proudly responded, “Yes bro, and I like that identity.” Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has so far not shared any post or tribute for Sidharth on his death anniversary.

Shehnaaz had also spoken about her bond with Sidharth on several occasions after Bigg Boss 13. In a 2024 conversation with Farah Khan, she admitted being “extremely possessive” of the late actor and explained that his good looks made her feel insecure. Shehnaaz said, “I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive.”

Sidharth's death in 2021, at the age of 40 had sent shockwaves across the television industry and among fans. According to police sources cited at the time, the actor complained of uneasiness and chest pain before collapsing at his Mumbai residence and was later taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. While initial reports suggested a heart attack, doctors had reserved their opinion on the exact cause of death after the post-mortem. The autopsy found no internal or external injuries, and his viscera and other samples were sent for chemical analysis and histopathology to ascertain the cause. Police also said there was no indication of foul play.