'Jhoot Bol Rahe Hai': Raghav Juyal Denies Playing Antagonist In Shah Rukh Khan's King, Says Film Has A 'Very Unique Plot'

Shah Rukh Khan's King continues to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, with fresh rumours about its storyline and characters surfacing regularly. The latest speculation suggested that actor Raghav Juyal would play the younger version of one of the film's main antagonists. However, the actor has now dismissed those claims, saying the reports are completely false.

Raghav, who is currently seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai and is also a part of King, recently addressed the rumours during an interview. While refusing to reveal details about the film, he hinted that audiences can expect a story unlike what has been reported so far.

Responding to speculation about playing a villain in the film, Raghav said, "Yeh bilkul, sarasar jhoot bol rahe hai. Kyunki, aisa kuch nahi hai. It's a very different thing. It's a very different story and a very unique plot. Woh jab film dekhenge aap, tabhi aapko uska ilm hoga ki kya hai woh kya nahi (This is absolutely, completely false. Nothing like that is true. It is a very different thing, a very different story, and a very unique plot. You will only understand what it is and what it isn't when you watch the film)."

Earlier reports had claimed that Raghav would play one of the film's key villains. According to the rumours, he was expected to portray the son of Jackie Shroff's character and face a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character, making him one of the primary antagonists. Raghav's latest comments, however, have put those reports to rest.

Without revealing much about the project, the actor praised director Siddharth Anand's vision and hinted that the film's treatment would surprise audiences.

He said, "It's a very unique film. The way they are taking the shots. Siddharth (Anand) sir jo kar rahe hai isme, it's a very different thing. Mera look bhi, jaise har film mein alag hota hai, isme bhi bilkul different hai (What Siddharth Anand sir is doing with this film is very different. Even my look, which is different in every film, is completely different in this one as well)."

Raghav recently also spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited action thriller. Calling himself a lifelong fan of the superstar, he described the experience as a dream come true.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead roles. The action thriller also features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Raghav Juyal.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.