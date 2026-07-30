Bhai Tera Star Hai Review: Did Raghav Juyal’s Big Leap Into Solo Superstardom Just Turn Into Superstar-Doom?

Bhai Tera Star Hai Review |

Director: Vivek B Agrawal

Cast: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, Dev Agrawal

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 1.5 stars

With time, Raghav Juyal has evolved from being a dancer to a recognised actor with projects like Kill, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood, and others. Though part of ensembles, he has always proved his dramatic range. With Bhai Tera Star Hai, will Raghav shine as a solo hero, or will he turn out to be a so-low hero at the box office? Let’s find out!

Set entirely in London, the story follows Ajay Singh (Raghav Juyal), an overconfident struggling actor who declares himself a 'Super Ultra Future Star.' Things spiral out of control when he loses 10,000 pounds in a cricket bet to Fatty (Sanjay Kapoor).

To save himself, Ajay spins an endless web of lies. Whether he successfully evades the consequences until the very end is revealed as the film progresses.

Actors' Performances

The film stars Raghav Juyal, a non-nepo actor who won over millions purely on his own merit. His humble off-screen nature and self-made journey made him appealing and relatable to his fans. But with Bhai Tera Star Hai, even though it seems tailored for him, his performance is bound to leave the audience and his fans questioning why he took the role.

Despite being on screen throughout, he fails to deliver or hit the right mark in a single scene. Did Raghav let down the script, or vice versa? One will be left wondering by the time the film ends!

Following him closely is veteran actor Sanjay 'ham' Kapoor (need we say more!), along with Niharika NM (wasted talent), Barkha Singh (role without any substance), Niki Walia (loud and OTT comeback), Parvathy Omanakuttan (acting classes much needed), and Tina Desai (comparatively bearable).

There is also Vikalp Mehta (trying his best to get out of being sasta Akshay Kumar’s shadow), Vivan Bhatena (usual self), and Chandan Roy Sanyal (sheer talent wasted)!

Direction, music and aesthetics

After successfully producing many hit projects and directing I See You, Vivek B. Agrawal’s direction in Bhai Tera Star Hai suddenly raises eyebrows! The direction is chaotic throughout, leaving viewers with a half-baked, multi-plot mess set in London.

The film features decent cinematography by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and a fair background score by Shivam-Anuj. However, editor Avantika Hari struggles with a convoluted narrative, while Amit Trivedi’s music remains strictly average.

FPJ Verdict

Don’t waste your time running or walking to the theatre to see this film. The best option is to ‘skip’ it! But for the curious ones, there is always an OTT option that will be announced in due course!