'I Will Protect Till My Death': Raghav Juyal REACTS To Viral Video Of Escorting Rumoured Girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill Through Paparazzi Crowd

Raghav Juyal Reacts To Viral Video With Shehnaaz Gill | Photo Via Instagram

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has finally reacted to the viral video that showed him escorting actor Shehnaaz Gill through a crowd of paparazzi after his birthday celebration in Mumbai. The clip, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked fresh speculation about the duo's relationship, with many fans praising Raghav for shielding Shehnaaz from the crowd.

Raghav Juyal Reacts To Viral Video With Shehnaaz Gill

Addressing the incident in an interview with Pinkvilla, Raghav said his actions had nothing to do with rumours and were simply a reflection of how he was raised. "I have been brought up by my parents as a man. Mere saath koi ladki bhi hoti, uss pe itne saare ladke gir rahe hote (If there had been any other girl with me, all these guys would have been crowding around her), I am brought up that I can give an old fat punch to that person. I am brought up like that; I cannot be that shehri ladka, who says, 'I cannot do that.' No, I will protect till my death," he said.

'My Nature Is To Protect'

Elaborating further, Raghav stressed that he would have acted the same way regardless of who was with him. "My friends, my family, and the women I'm with. Koi bhi ladki hoti mere saath, hum kahin bhi hote, my nature is to protect, and I will do that to the end. That is how I was brought up. If there is a sacred feminine energy, there is a sacred masculine energy too. I had to protect her. Ek ladki jaa rahi hain aise, I have no inhibitions, tab woh star image ya kuch aur main nahi dekhta," he added.

While the moment reignited dating rumours surrounding the two actors, both Raghav and Shehnaaz have consistently denied being in a romantic relationship, maintaining that they are close friends. Neither has confirmed the dating speculation, despite frequent public appearances together.