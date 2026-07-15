'Woh Mera Bahot Achcha Dost Hai...': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts When Asked About Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal Dating? | Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's relationship rumours started in 2023 after they starred together in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The two have never reacted to the rumours, and a few days ago, a video of them went viral on social media, in which Raghav was seen protecting Shehnaaz while leaving his birthday party, as they were mobbed by fans and the paparazzi. The video once again started the chatter about Shehnaaz and Raghav's relationship.

Now, amid the buzz about them dating, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz referred to him as a "bahot achcha dost".

When a fan asked the actress what she would like to say about her friend Raghav, she said, "Mere dost ki film aarahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai. Toh aap log please usko support karo. Woh mera bahot achcha dost hai. Uski film chalni bahot zaroori hai (My friend's film is coming out, Bhai Tera Star Hai. So please support him. He's a very good friend of mine. His film needs to become a hit)."

Shehnaaz further stated that Raghav is an outsider, so he needs everybody's support.

She said, "Pehli baar as a hero, as a main lead aaraha hai toh hum logo ko usko support karna bahot zaroori hai kyunki woh koi industry ka banda nahi hai. Woh khud bana hai jo bana hai, apne bal boote pe. So, please uski film dekhke aao (This is his first time acting as a hero, as a main lead, so we absolutely need to support him because he's not an industry insider. He's made it on his own, with his own strength. So, please watch his film)."

Shehnaaz's Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently busy with the promotions of her next Punjabi film, Ishqnama, which also stars Jai Randhawa in the lead role. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 24, 2026.