Raghav Juyal & Shehnaaz Gill Walk Arm-In-Arm Amid Dating Rumours At The Bads Of Bollywood Actor's Birthday Party - Watch Video

Raghav Juyal & Shenaaz Gill Walk Arm-In-Arm | Instagram

Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, which took place on Thursday night, has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. A video of the actor walking arm-in-arm with Shehnaaz Gill has gone viral on social media. For the uninitiated, when they starred together as an onscreen jodi in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, there were rumours that the two were dating. However, till now, neither Raghav nor Shehnaaz has given any statement or clarification about the rumours.

Now, the video of them walking arm-in-arm while leaving Raghav's birthday party has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Meanwhile, in another video, we see Shehnaaz being mobbed and struggling to leave the venue, so Raghav pulls her hand. Watch the video below...

Aryan Khan's Viral Video

Another video that has gone viral on social media is of Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's son also attended Raghav's birthday party, and while leaving the venue, he was mobbed. One of the fans, while trying to click a picture with Aryan, fell, but his bodyguard and the star kid both helped the man quickly get up.

Aryan's video has received a mixed response from netizens. While some are praising his gesture, some netizens have questioned why people are so obsessed with star kids and actors.

Raghav Juyal's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Raghav is gearing up for the release of his next movie, titled Bhai Tera Star Hai, slated for July 30, 2026. Apart from Raghav, the movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, and others. The actor also has films like King, Hasal, and The Paradise lined up.

The Paradise is a Telugu film, and Raghav will be seen as the antagonist in it. The movie stars Nani in the lead role, and it is slated to release on September 25, 2026.