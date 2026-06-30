Who Is Niharika NM? All About Raghav Juyal's 29-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend After Viral Cosy Photos Spark Dating Buzz

All About Raghav Juyal's Rumoured Girlfriend Niharika NM | Photo Via Instagram

Niharika NM, a popular social media influencer, Chennai-born, Bangalore-raised, and California-educated engineer-MBA, has sparked dating rumours with actor-dancer Raghav Juyal after the two shared a series of cosy pictures together on social media. The photos quickly went viral, leading to speculation that the two may be more than just friends. Fans began discussing their apparent closeness online, further fuelling the buzz around their relationship status.

Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM Dating?

However, neither Niharika NM nor Raghav Juyal has confirmed or denied the rumours so far. Their interaction and chemistry in the viral pictures continue to keep social media users guessing about whether there is something more between them. This led fans to wonder who Niharika NM is.

Who Is Niharika NM?

Niharika NM, 29, is a popular Indian social media influencer known for her engaging content, humour, and relatable videos. She has gained widespread attention for collaborating in promotional content with several global and Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Kartik Aaryan, Naga Chaitanya, Shahid Kapoor, John Legend, and others.

She began her journey by creating humorous sketches on YouTube while she was in her second year of engineering college, having started her channel in 2016. She first gained recognition in 2018 with a video titled 'Types of Students During an Exam.'

Later, she rose to prominence on Instagram with viral reels, including her breakout video 'One Way Street It Is,' which brought her widespread popularity. Her content often features a blend of American and South Indian accents, focusing on themes that resonate with Indian youth and diaspora audiences.

Born to parents from Vijayawada, Niharika’s mother tongue is Telugu. She later expanded her career into acting and made her debut in the Telugu-language comedy film Mithra Mandali (2025).

She has also appeared at international events, including the Cannes Film Festival, and has featured in media-related appearances such as Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside personalities like Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, and Danish Sait.

Niharika has also guest-starred on Netflix's animated sitcom, Big Mouth!

As of now, Niharika has 3.3 million followers on Instagram and is followed by several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kartik Aaryan, Nayanthara, Sreeleela, Vijay Varma, Ahaan Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari, Smriti Irani, Radhika Madan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.