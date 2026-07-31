Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Raghav Juyal's Film Takes Low Opening; Earns Approximately ₹25 Lakh

Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection | YouTube

Raghav Juyal's first movie as a solo lead actor, titled Bhai Tera Star Hai, was released on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The film failed to generate good pre-release buzz, and it has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The makers took a risk by releasing it alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Bhai Tera Star Hai has taken a very low opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected approximately Rs. 25 lakh on its first day, which is surely not a great amount. The reviews and word of mouth are also not that great, so we wonder if the movie will be able to show a jump at the box office during the weekend.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Budget

According to some media reports, Bhai Tera Star Hai was made on a budget of Rs. 15-25 crore. So, even if we consider Rs. 15 crore as the budget, the opening is quite low. It should have taken an opening of at least around or over Rs. 1 crore.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 1.5 stars to Bhai Tera Star Hai and wrote, "After successfully producing many hit projects and directing I See You, Vivek B. Agrawal's direction in Bhai Tera Star Hai suddenly raises eyebrows! The direction is chaotic throughout, leaving viewers with a half-baked, multi-plot mess set in London. The film features decent cinematography by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and a fair background score by Shivam-Anuj. However, editor Avantika Hari struggles with a convoluted narrative, while Amit Trivedi's music remains strictly average."

For now, it looks like the movie might collect only around Rs. 1 crore during its first extended weekend. It surely needs a miraculous jump at the box office. So, let's wait and watch!