Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Takes Bumper Opening In India, Collects Approximately ₹60.60 Crore

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection |

Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. The film's advance booking in India was very strong, and it also received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. As expected, the movie has taken a flying start at the box office in India.

According to Sacnilk, it collected approximately Rs. 60.60 crore net at the box office in India on its first day, and the gross collection is Rs. 72.44 crore. The film's day-one collection is simply excellent, and it is expected to perform really well during its extended first weekend.

Highest Opening For An MCU Film

Till now, the 2019 release Avengers: Endgame had received the highest opening for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in India. It had minted Rs. 53.10 crore on its first day. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken that record.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beat Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing MCU film in India. The movie's lifetime collection was Rs. 373.05 crore net. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken the day-one record of Avengers: Endgame, it will be interesting to see whether it will surpass the lifetime collection of the 2019 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Budget

According to reports, Destin Daniel Cretton's directorial was made on a budget of $225 million, which equals approximately Rs. 2,154 crore. While it has taken a fantastic opening in India, the movie is expected to collect huge amounts internationally as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action, and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."