Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Tom Holland Starrer All Set To Take Fantastic Opening In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection | YouTube

Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has hit the big screens in India. The movie will premiere in the United States on July 31, 2026. Well, the film has received mostly positive reviews from Indian critics and the audience, and it is heading for a fantastic opening in the country.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 60-65 crore at the box office on its first day in India. However, if the footfalls during the evening and night shows are better, the collection could be even higher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to get the highest opening in India for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame took an opening of Rs. 53.10 crore in India, and the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial will surely break that record.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Budget

Reportedly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was made on a budget of $225 million, which equals approximately Rs. 2,154 crore. The film is expected to take a bumper opening internationally as well. So, it clearly looks like the Tom Holland starrer will enjoy a great weekend at the box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action, and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

With positive reviews from critics and the audience, we can expect that during the weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will show a good jump at the box office. For now, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs. 150-200 crore during its extended four-day weekend.