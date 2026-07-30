 Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review: 'Phenomenal', 'Blockbuster Movie'; Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
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Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review: 'Phenomenal', 'Blockbuster Movie'; Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has opened in theatres, with early audience reactions on X calling it a blockbuster. Fans highlighted its blend of emotion, drama and action, applauded Destin Daniel Cretton's direction, and said the film's visuals, web-swinging and heartfelt moments make it one of the franchise's strongest entries.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review: 'Phenomenal', 'Blockbuster Movie'; Tom Holland & Zendaya Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Spider-Man Brand New Day X Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has finally hit the big screens. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. It is the fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and the ninth Spider-Man movie overall. Many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Blockbuster movie with the perfect blend of emotion, drama, and action! 🔥🔥🔥 Easily the best of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. If you set nostalgia aside, it’s even better than No Way Home.🕸️🕷️♥️ Next stop AVENGERS DOOMSDAY! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a heartfelt, visually gorgeous Spider-Man film that wears its Sam Raimi influence proudly. The emotional beats land, the action is fantastic, and the web-swinging is some of the best we’ve seen (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the best live-action version of this character since SM2. It looks phenomenal and features a more grounded New York-based story while also seamlessly blending in the lived-in aspects of the MCU. I was smiling ear to ear at certain moments. LOVED it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Spider-Man Brand New Day FPJ Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action, and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to take the box office by storm in India. The advance bookings were fantastic, and trade is expecting that it would take an opening of over Rs. 60 crore.

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