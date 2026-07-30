Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland Swings Back With His Most Emotional & Entertaining MCU Performance Yet

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Mark Ruffalo and others

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

After the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes Peter Parker in a completely new direction. Forgotten by everyone, Peter (Tom Holland) now lives alone and spends his days protecting New York as Spider-Man. But when a mysterious new entity attacks the Damage Control bureau, Peter is pulled into another dangerous mission that pushes him to his limits. The question is simple -can Spider-Man stop this powerful threat and still protect the people he cares about?

The biggest strength of Brand New Day is that it stays focused on Peter's journey. Right from the opening scene, the film gets moving without wasting time on unnecessary drama. It balances action, humour and emotions well, making it an entertaining watch from start to finish.

Actors' performance

Tom Holland delivers one of his strongest performances as Spider-Man. This version of Peter feels more mature, grounded and emotionally vulnerable. Instead of looking like an unstoppable superhero, he comes across as a young man carrying the weight of responsibility, and he plays that beautifully.

Sadie Sink turns out to be the surprise package of the film and leaves a strong impression. Jon Bernthal brings plenty of intensity to his action-packed role. Zendaya has limited screen time but performs well, while Jacob Batalon doesn't get enough to do. Peter's scenes with Hulk are enjoyable and leave you wishing there were more of them.

Music and technical aspects

The technical side of the film is easily one of its biggest highlights. The action scenes are exciting, the web-swinging sequences are thrilling, and the cinematography is absolutely stunning. Some of the best cinematic moments arrive in the second half. The background score fits every scene perfectly, while the visual effects blend nicely with the practical action, making the film feel grand without going overboard.

Direction

The director deserves credit for keeping the storytelling engaging and giving Peter Parker's emotional journey enough space to shine. The pacing remains mostly tight, although a few emotional scenes feel longer than needed. There are also a few logical inconsistencies that are difficult to ignore, but they don't take away too much from the overall experience.

FPJ verdict

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching.