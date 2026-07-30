Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Explained: What Happens To Peter Parker & Jean Grey?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, finally hit the big screens on Thursday (July 30) and received rave reviews from fans and critics. The film delivers one of the most emotional and game-changing endings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . After years of uncertainty following Avengers: Endgame, the film gives Peter Parker a fresh beginning while introducing major new characters and setting up exciting storylines for the future.

The movie combines humour, emotional moments and a more grounded approach, while also bringing mutants and the X-Men into the MCU. Its climax ties all these elements together and leaves fans with plenty to look forward to.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead

Jean Grey is revealed as the mystery mutant

One of the biggest twists in the film confirms that Sadie Sink's mysterious character is none other than Jean Grey, the powerful mutant telepath. Although fans had predicted the reveal, the movie keeps her true identity hidden until the second half of the film.

Before that, Peter only encounters Jean through people whose minds she controls using her telepathic abilities.

After Peter manages to place a power-suppressing inhibitor on Jean inside a Damage Control vault, she wakes up imprisoned in a transparent cell. It is here that the film reveals Bill Metzker, an anti-mutant activist from the X-Men comics, as the real villain.

Metzker admits that he carried out dangerous experiments on Jean in an attempt to copy her mutant powers. He also reveals that the same experiments were previously conducted on her sister, Sara Grey, ultimately leading to her death.

Jean then realises that "V-Max" - the clue she had desperately been searching for after receiving her sister's final telepathic message - is simply the name of the ventilation system inside her prison cell.

The discovery pushes Jean over the edge. Her powers explode outward, freezing everyone within a two-mile radius of the Roosevelt Island facility. Filled with rage, she drags Metzker towards her using her telekinesis, determined to kill him.

Peter embraces both sides of himself

Peter is the only person unaffected by Jean's mind-control abilities, allowing him to enter the facility in an attempt to stop her.

Before reaching Jean, however, he is attacked by The Hand, the infamous ninja assassin group now under Jean's control. The intense fight leaves Spider-Man injured, with Peter suffering multiple wounds, including being impaled by a sword.

As Jean speaks to him inside his mind, Peter makes a life-changing decision. He removes the inhibitor that has been suppressing the more dangerous spider side of his DNA.

For a brief moment, it appears the darker instincts might consume him. Instead, Peter regains control, proving that he has finally accepted both his human and Spider-Man identities.

The transformation gives him extraordinary focus and speed, allowing him to defeat The Hand with ease before reaching Jean.

Aunt May helps save Jean, even after her death

Rather than trying to overpower Jean, Peter chooses compassion. He allows her to enter his memories for the first time, sharing one of his most treasured moments with Aunt May.

Through Peter's memory, May reminds Jean that there will be times when the qualities that make her unique may frighten others, but she should never fear being herself.

The memory helps Jean realise she is not alone and that Peter understands her struggles. At the same time, Peter also recognises how much they have in common.

Just as Jean decides not to kill Metzker, Frank Castle fires a sniper shot from outside Jean's telepathic barrier. Peter senses the danger at the last second and jumps in front of Jean, taking the bullet himself.

The scene suggests Spider-Man may not survive as Peter collapses, echoing his emotional moment from Avengers: Infinity War. However, Jean enters Peter's mind once again and keeps him alive by controlling his breathing throughout the night, giving his body enough time to recover.

The following morning, she leaves the hospital and boards a bus headed towards what appears to be upstate New York - a hint that her next destination could be the famous School for Gifted Youngsters, setting up the X-Men's future in the MCU.

A hopeful ending for Peter Parker

Peter later wakes up in hospital to find Frank Castle sitting beside his bed, burdened by guilt over the shooting. The pair share an unexpected moment of understanding, strongly suggesting they will cross paths again in future MCU projects.

To help Peter leave unnoticed, Frank wears Spider-Man's mask and distracts the crowd gathered outside while Peter slips away.

The film then jumps ahead, showing Peter trying to return to everyday life. Detective DeWolff even tells him not to worry about responding to an ongoing bank robbery. She encourages him to enjoy some normalcy for a change.

The final emotional scene takes place inside a neighbourhood bodega, where Peter unexpectedly meets Ned. Although Ned initially only recognises Peter from an earlier party, Peter introduces himself again. When Ned reaches out to shake his hand, Peter instinctively goes for their old secret handshake.

For a moment, Ned seems confused before fragments of his forgotten memories begin to return. Looking at Peter with surprise, he softly says, "Peter?"

The film ends there, teasing that Peter's lost friendships, and perhaps his old life, may finally begin to return, while opening the door for the next chapter of Spider-Man's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.