Jennifer Winget Kisses Husband William Ishmael, Shares Emotional Moments With Father From Dreamy White Wedding In UK

Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Photos From UK Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Jennifer Winget, 41, tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate white wedding ceremony held in the United Kingdom. The couple exchanged vows on Thursday, July 16, in a private celebration attended by their close family members and friends. Jennifer and William opted for an intimate setting, keeping the ceremony away from the spotlight while celebrating the beginning of their new journey together.

Jennifer Winget Gives Fans A Closer Look At Her Wedding

On Tuesday, July 21, Jennifer shared a fresh set of photos from her wedding, giving fans a closer look at some of the ceremony's most cherished moments. The pictures capture the actress sharing a romantic kiss with her husband, William, as well as an emotional embrace with her father. The heartfelt images quickly went viral on social media, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the newlyweds.

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The photos also captured several heartwarming moments from the ceremony, including William slipping a diamond ring onto Jennifer's finger during the ring exchange. Another picture showed the groom lovingly feeding Jennifer a slice of wedding cake, adding to the intimate and joyful celebrations.

Jennifer announced her wedding on Saturday by sharing a photo carousel with the caption, “.. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael.” The text on the montage read, “Just married.”

Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo's relationship dates back to 2009, when they first shared screen space in the popular hospital drama Dill Mill Gayye. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the show and, after dating for a few years, tied the knot in 2012 in the presence of their close friends and family members.