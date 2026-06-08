Who Is William Ishmael? All About Jennifer Winget's Husband-To-Be & Singapore-Based Businessman

All About Jennifer Winget's Husband-To-Be William Ishmael | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Jennifer Winget is reportedly all set to marry William Ishmael, a Singapore-based businessman. While an official confirmation is awaited, reports state that they have been in a relationship for some time. The couple is reportedly engaged and is currently planning their wedding.

Jennifer Winget To Get Married To William Ishmael

Jennifer and William are considering either a September-October wedding window or a December-January celebration.

Speculation about Jennifer's relationship status recently gained momentum after fans noticed her activity on social media. What started with a seemingly harmless comment on a wedding dance reel soon snowballed into wedding rumours when eagle-eyed followers spotted that the actor had begun following several wedding-related social media accounts.

Who Is William Ishmael?

Not much information about William Ishmael is available, as he is not a public figure and Jennifer has not spoken publicly about him. He has a private Instagram account, followed by Jennifer, where he has 936 followers and 174 posts.

Professionally, William is based in Singapore and serves as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been associated with the company since October 2022.

Before joining MHC Digital Group, William held positions including Product Manager and Vice President at various organisations, according to News18. Reports also state that he spent nearly a decade with UBS Investment Bank. His experience is largely centred on trading and foreign exchange markets, making him a seasoned professional in the financial services industry.

William studied Economics and Finance at the University of York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree between 2002 and 2005.

As of now, Jennifer Winget has not confirmed nor denied the wedding rumours.