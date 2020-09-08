Jeff Goldblum was 'starstruck' by Cate Blanchett during 'Thor: Ragnarok' filming

Los Angeles: Actor Jeff Goldblum says he was in awe of his "Thor: Ragnarok" co-star Cate Blanchett while working on the 2017 Marvel superhero film. The 67-year-old actor played The Grandmaster in the film, fronted by Chris Hemsworth, which featured Blanchett as the antagonist Hela.

In an interview with People TV's Couch Surfing, Goldblum said, "Cate Blanchett plays Hela, that powerfully cosmically powerful witchy woman. She's so good. I'm deeply starstruck with her. She's spectacular." The "Jurassic Park" veteran also praised "Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi, calling him a "brilliant man" and an "enjoyable comedic force".

"Working on this (film) was fantastic. We improvised a lot, he fools around, I fool around, we did a lot of fun things on it," Goldblum added.