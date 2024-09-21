Jayam Ravi Reacts To Affair Rumours With Kenishaa Francis: 'People Are Saying Random Things' (VIDEO)

Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa Francis |

Actor Jayam Ravi announced separation from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage on September 9. Since then, he was rumoured to be dating Bengaluru-based singer Kenishaa Francis. The Comali actor addressed media outside Sathyam theatre in Chennai on Saturday (September 21) and requested everyone to keep Kenishaa's name out of his personal life.



He also stated that he has plans to launch a healing centre with the singer in the future. He said, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

Jayam Ravi added that these rumours have the potential to ruin his future plans for the welfare of the common people. "Kenishaa and I have plans to start a healing centre in the future. That’s our goal. We want to help many people. Please don’t spoil it. Nobody can spoil it too. Don’t involve anyone unnecessarily," he shared.

Jayam Ravi recently announced his separation from his wife Aarti through a social media post. However, Aarti countered with a surprising statement, claiming she was caught off guard and hadn't consented to the public declaration. The split sparked rumours of infidelity, with a Tamil magazine alleging Jayam Ravi had an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis, citing secret meetings in Goa.

In his initial separation statement, Jayam Ravi wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Later, Aarti, in her statement, revealed, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

The contrasting narratives from Jayam Ravi and Aarti have fuelled curiosity among fans about their separation.