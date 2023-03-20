Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan delay may also push release of Dunki? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan | Photo File

The news about Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan getting delayed has been doing the rounds for quite some time. Helmed by Director Atlee, this film was planned to release on June 2 of this year. However, SRK and the makers do not want to sacrifice quality.

Therefore, if the film isn’t ready by June, they have probably planned to push the release to October 2023. Reportedly, the final decision on this matter will be taken in the coming weeks.

Dunki to get pushed if Jawan is postponed

As per the reports from Bollywood Hungama, SRK’s third film of the year is also expected to be pushed back due to this new development. A source close to the development quoted, "If SRK brings Jawan to theaters on October 20, 2023, there is no chance of his next film, ‘Dunki,' releasing in the next two months. Two big films of the year with the same star won’t ever release so close to each other. So if Jayan is postponed, Dunki will probably release in Q1 or summer 2024."

Jawan's October release also has some complications

Even the October release for SRK’s Jawan is difficult to manifest. Another source stated that if Jawan releases in October, it will be just a few weeks before Salman’s Tiger 3, which will arrive during Diwali on November 10 or 13. It also has SRK’s important appearance in Pathaan. Although it will be a special cameo, it won't be appropriate for Jawan and Tiger 3 to be released so closely. If Jawan is planned to be delayed, it will be good if it gets replaced with Dunki’s current release date, i.e., Christmas 2023."

The film is expected to release on June 2, as of now. In case the makers choose to delay the film, an official announcement will arrive. Stay tuned for the next update!