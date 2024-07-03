 Javed Akhtar Purchases Luxurious Apartment Worth ₹7.78 Crore In Mumbai's Juhu
Javed Akhtar recently purchased a property in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Javed Akhtar has purchased a new luxurious property in Mumbai's Juhu, which is worth Rs 7.78 crore. Reportedly, it is a ready-to-move-in apartment that covers approximately 111.43 square meters.

According to SquareYards.com, the transaction was completed on July 2nd, including a stamp duty of ₹46.02 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Further, the report stated that Javed's apartment spans 113.20 square meters (1218.47 square feet) for ₹7 crore in 2021.

Located in the Sagar Samrat Building in Juhu, a well-known area in Mumbai, the apartment is surrounded by several luxury residential buildings and celebrity homes.

Recently, Javed grabbed headlines after he spoke at an event and said,, about the shoe-licking scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimri's characters in Animal, “I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that’s very dangerous."

Later, Vanga criticised Farhan Akhtar's production, Mirzapur, and said people would puke after watching the series. Responding to this, Akhtar said that Sandeep could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, or one objectionable song; thus, he had to go to Farhan's office and find a TV serial that was neither acted, directed, nor written by Farhan.

