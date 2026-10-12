‘Jannat Ko Aur Faisu Mil Jayega’: Rakhi Sawant’s Cheeky Take On Faisal Shaikh’s Wedding With Tanya Goes Viral - VIDEO

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to reports of social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, getting married to Tanya. In a conversation with paparazzi, Rakhi appeared surprised and questioned whether Faisu was supposed to marry actress Jannat Zubair instead. She then made a sarcastic remark about Jannat finding someone else.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Mr. Faisu's Wedding

Speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi asked, “Faisu ki shaadi ho gayi?” She then wondered, “Jannat (Zubair) ke saath hone wali thi.” When the paparazzi informed her that Faisu had married Tanya, Rakhi quipped, “Chalo Jannat toh jannat mein jayegi.” She further added, “Jannat ko aur Faisu mil jayega dusra.”

There have been many rumours about Jannat and Mr Faisu dating in the past. The rumours sparked owing to their close bond and on-screen chemistry. However, the duo have repeatedly denied being in a relationship. In a 2022 interview with The Times of India, Faisu clarified, “People assume that we are dating, but that’s not true.” He added, “Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single.” Jannat, too, has addressed speculation surrounding their relationship, but neither has publicly confirmed dating the other.

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has tied the knot with Tanya in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The influencer confirmed his wedding on October 10, 2026, by sharing pictures from his nikah on Instagram, revealing that his family was by his side for the special occasion. Sharing the photographs, Faisu wrote, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.” He also asked fans to keep the couple in their prayers as they begin this new chapter.

While Faisu did not reveal his wife's name in his announcement, reports have identified her as Tanya. According to Jansatta, the nikahnama reportedly mentioned the names Mohammed Mudassir and Nikhat Fatima, with Tanya being her nickname. However, little verified information is publicly available about her background, as she has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Reports have also suggested that the couple may host a reception in Mumbai for friends and industry acquaintances following their intimate ceremony in Madinah.