'Dusri Biwi Ke Liye Aa Jana': Mr Faisu Aka Faisal Shaikh’s Hilarious Reaction Goes VIRAL As Shopkeeper Suggests Buying Gold For ‘Second Wife’ |

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has reportedly tied the knot. Shortly after sharing pictures on social media, Faisu uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse into the special occasion. In the vlog, he was seen visiting a jewellery store to buy gold for his wife. However, a playful remark by the shopkeeper left him laughing and responding, “Aisa mat kar bhai, meri wife khadi hai.”

Faisu shared the vlog titled Meri Zindagi Ka Sabse Khaas Din! Kal Hai Mera Nikah! In the video, while purchasing gold jewellery, he assured the shopkeeper that he would return, saying, “I’ll come here, inshallah.” The shopkeeper responded with a cheeky remark that caught Faisu off guard.

Laughing at the comment, Faisu asked the shopkeeper not to say such things in front of his wife. He then explained the remark to his viewers, revealing that the shopkeeper had jokingly told him, “Dusri biwi ke liye aa jana lene yaha pe.”

In the new vlog, Faisu also shows his wedding venue and more details about his marriage. However, he was not seen showing the face of his now-wife.

Who Is Mr. Faisu's Wife?

Mr Faisu, whose real name is Faisal Shaikh, has tied the knot with his wife in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and shared pictures from their nikah on social media on October 10, 2026. While the influencer has not officially revealed his wife's name, she is reportedly known as Tanya. A wedding invitation that surfaced online featured the names “Mr. Faisu & Tanya”, while another part of the card mentioned Nikhat Fatima, sparking speculation about her identity and whether Tanya is her nickname. However, reports of her being Faisu’s maternal aunt’s daughter (mausi's daughter) remain unconfirmed, and neither Faisu nor his family has publicly clarified the relationship. Let us further wait for more details about his marriage to unravel ahead.