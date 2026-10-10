'Dream Turned Into Reality': Mr Faisu Aka Faisal Shaikh Gets Married In Madinah; Shares Pictures From His Nikah Ceremony

Mr Faisu Gets Married In Madinah | Instagram

For the past few weeks, there were reports about Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh getting married soon. Even a wedding card had gone viral on social media, which claimed that the content creator and the reality show star is getting married to a girl named Tanya. Now, finally, on Saturday, Faisu got married, and he took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. His Nikah ceremony took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

He shared multiple photos from the wedding and wrote, "'And We created you in pairs' 🤍 | Quran 78:8 Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality 🤲🏻❤️ Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words (sic)."

The content creator further wrote, "Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen (sic)."

The details about Faisu's wife are not yet out, but the couple is surely looking wonderful in the wedding pictures.

Fans And Celebrities Congratulate Mr Faisu

Many celebrities commented on the post and congratulated Mr Faisu. Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa winner, Shreya Kalra commeted, "Mubarak ho (sic)." Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan wrote, "Mabrook (sic)."

A fan of Faisu commented, "MASHALLAH MY FAVOURITE PERSON May Allah write endless happiness in this new chapter of your life. You deserve all the beautiful things this world has to offer. May your home always be filled with love, peace and barakah. Ameen (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Who Is Mr. Faisu?

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh rose to fame during the lockdown after his videos on Tiktok went viral. Later, he became a famous content creator, and currently on Instagram he has 33.5 million followers.

After becoming a successful content creator, he participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and The 50.