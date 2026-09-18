'Kab Hai Shaadi?': Mr. Faisu Fuels Wedding Speculations As He Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of Invitation Cards - VIDEO

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, recently left fans curious after giving them a glimpse of what appeared to be wedding invitation cards in his latest vlog. Faisu had earlier said he would get married by the end of the year, prompting fans to wonder whether he has already begun preparing for his big day. In his latest vlog, he teased his followers, saying, “Doston, main kuch baantne nikla hoon.”

Faisu then gave viewers a glimpse of what was kept on the backseat of his car, calling it a “halki jhalak”. Several eagle-eyed fans were quick to speculate that the items appeared to be wedding invitation cards. Faisu also revealed that he had come after distributing something at his office, but kept the details under wraps, saying, “Khul ke nahi bolunga.”

The video soon sparked speculation on social media, with many wondering if Faisu was hinting at his own wedding. One user asked, “Kab hai shaadi?” However, others believed the cards could be related to a family wedding rather than Faisu’s. One user commented, “Sister ka hai yaar, bhai iska shaadi nahi hoga. Kaun khud ki shaadi ka card le jaata hai (sic),” while another wrote, “Faisu ki behen ki shaadi hai.”

Faisu’s younger sister, Zarka Shaikh, recently got engaged, further fuelling speculation that the cards could be for her wedding. While fans continue to decode the clues from his vlog, Faisu has not revealed whose wedding the invitations are for and has kept the details under wraps.

Fans were quick to assume that the wedding preparations could be for Faisu himself, especially since he had earlier confirmed his plans to get married in 2026. During his appearance on the Cyrus Says podcast in May, Faisu dismissed reports that he would tie the knot in July, but confirmed that he plans to get married this year, saying, “July mein nahi par ye saal mein shaadi kar lunga 100%.”