'Shadi Kar Lunga 100%': Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr. Faisu Shuts Down July Wedding Buzz But Confirms 2026 Marriage

Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr. Faisu Shuts Down July Wedding Buzz But Confirms 2026 Marriage |

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is all set to get married in 2026. Earlier, there were rumours that he would tie the knot in July 2026, but the social media influencer clarified and dismissed those speculations. However, the runner-up of The 50 confirmed that he is indeed planning to get married this year.

On the Cyrus Says podcast, Faisal confirmed that his wedding will not take place in July but will definitely happen in 2026. When asked about the July rumours, he jokingly said, "Ye news kidhar aa rahi hai?" He further clarified, "Sir, July mein nahi par ye saal me shadi kar lunga 100%." He also added that the rumours were not entirely baseless.

So far, the identity of his partner has not been revealed. Faisal has chosen to keep details about his relationship private, similar to his friend Adnaan Shaikh.

Talking about his future plans, Faisu shared that reality TV has given him valuable experience, but he now wants to focus more on acting. He mentioned that he is looking forward to working in OTT projects and films.

Mr Faisu, whose real name is Faisal Shaikh, is one of India’s most popular digital creators and a rising television personality. He first gained massive fame through short-form videos on TikTok and later expanded his presence on Instagram, where he built a huge fan following. Over time, he transitioned into television, appearing in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where he impressed audiences with his dancing skills and finished as one of the finalists. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, showcasing his stunt abilities and adventurous side. He recently went to The 50 show and emerged as the runner-up. Apart from reality TV, Faisu has featured in several music videos and acting projects, establishing himself as a youth icon in the Indian entertainment industry.