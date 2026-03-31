'O Mahi': Rajat Dalal Shares Dreamy Wedding Video; The 50's Mr. Faisu, Hamid Barkzi, Lakshay Kaushik & Others Shower Congratulations- Watch

Rajat Dalal Shares Dreamy Wedding Video |

Soon after coming out of The 50, Rajat Dalal was seen getting married to the love of his life. This came as a shock to many, as just a few days earlier, Rajat had been giving interviews and later was seen walking down the aisle. Giving fans a glimpse of his wedding day, Rajat shared a new video on his social media.

He captioned the video, "O mahi." In it, Rajat is seen decked out in a white sherwani, walking down the stairs while holding the hands of his wife. The dreamy setup featured white stairs adorned with red flower petals. As they made their way to the stage decorated with flowers, both exchanged garlands. They then held each other’s hands, proudly flaunting their union to the people present to celebrate the moment.

As Rajat and his wife exchanged garlands, flowers were showered on them, and the backdrop lit up with colourful crackers. The couple shared a warm hug, and the video came to an end.

Following the upload, Rajat’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Mr. Faisu wrote, "bhai (with a red heart)." Lakshay Kaushik commented, "Bade Bhai Ko Bdhaiyaa." Hamid Barkzi and others also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the reality TV star.

In his recent video, Rajat revealed that he had not planned to marry suddenly; it was something they had been planning for a long time. Back in Bigg Boss 18 (2024), Rajat had talked about a girl, showing her photo in a bracelet. In his recent video, he revealed that they had been together ever since, or maybe even before that. He confirmed that he had dated the woman he married long enough to know her well.

Even after getting married, Rajat did not reveal the name or identity of his wife, leaving many to wonder if he wants to protect her from the online attention and trolling that often comes with his public life. In a recent interview, Rajat explained that he wants to keep his family, especially the female members, away from the limelight so they do not face the consequences of online trolling.