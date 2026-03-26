'Mujhe Bhot Khushi Hai...': Rajat Dalal Hails Elvish Yadav's Comeback After Supreme Court Quashes Snake Venom Case- FPJ Exclusive

Rajat Dalal exclusive |

The 50 contestant Rajat Dalal spoke about co-contestants making remarks about Elvish Yadav inside the house. He advised those taking jabs at Elvish, saying, "Aap apni zindagi mein acha kro, Elvish apni zindagi me acha kar raha hai," praising Elvish for how far he has come in life. Rajat also commented on Elvish’s recent snake venom case, noting the Supreme Court's decision to quash it.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Rajat Dalal commented on Elvish Yadav’s legal troubles, saying, "Bada acha lag raha hai bhai, wo case wala niptara ho gaya." He addressed Elvish directly, adding, "Mai samjh sakta hoon, mehsoos kar sakta hoon ki parivar pe kya beetati hai… Us cheez ke liye mujhe bhot Khushi hai Elvish ke liye ki upar wale ki karam se sab behtar hua hai" ("I can understand, I can feel what the family goes through… For that, I am very happy for Elvish that, by the grace of God, everything has turned out better").

Rajat also expressed his hope for Elvish’s future, praying that nothing like this happens again. He said, "Aur main hamesha chahunga kabhi koi dobara jabardasti usko in cheezon mein na ghaseete" ("And I will always wish that no one ever forcibly drags him into such matters again").

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was embroiled in a high‑profile legal case that began in 2023 when Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR alleging his involvement in supplying snake venom and snakes at rave parties and using venom in video shoots. The case included charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, and led to his arrest and judicial custody in 2024. However, on March 19, 2026, the Supreme Court of India quashed the FIR and all criminal proceedings against him, ruling the complaint was not filed by an authorized person and the charges could not be sustained in law, while allowing authorities the option to initiate fresh legal action if warranted.