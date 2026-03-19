'Satyameva Jayate': Elvish Yadav BREAKS Silence As Supreme Court Quashes FIR In 2023 Snake Venom Case

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YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav was arrested in 2024, along with five others, under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for allegedly arranging snake venom at rave parties. Years later, on Thursday, the Supreme Court quashed the FIR and subsequent proceedings against him in the 2023 case registered by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Yadav was chargesheeted under Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, Sections 284, 289, and 120B of the IPC, and Sections 8, 22, 29, 30, and 32 of the NDPS Act in the FIR lodged at Police Station Sector-49, Noida, District Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Elvish Yadav Reacts As SC Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, Elvish Yadav took to his social media handle and shared the update, writing, "Satyameva Jayate." His post quickly garnered support and congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh observed procedural lapses in the filing of the complaint and FIR, noting that they cannot be sustained in law.

"The complaint and the FIR cannot be sustained in law. We are not going into other issues raised. The Proceedings stands quashed," the Court noted.

Earlier, Yadav approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the chargesheet filed against him and the summons issued in the case.

On March 17, 2024, Yadav was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, five days later, he was granted bail by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district court after furnishing two sureties of Rs 50,000 each, officials said.

Work Front

Elvish Yadav is currently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he is paired with Karan Kundrra.