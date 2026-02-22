Elvish Yadav Reacts To Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Row Amid Protests & Ban Demand By Yadav Community: 'Director Should Reconsider...'

Elvish Yadav On Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber Elvish Yadav strongly reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, which is slated for release on February 27, 2026. The film stars Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, Ankit Bhadana, Suwinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat, and Deepak Kapoor. Its teaser, released a few days ago, sparked backlash over its storyline depicting a romantic relationship between a young man from the Yadav community and a Muslim girl.

Following objections from members of the Yadav community, who demanded a ban on the film, Elvish urged the makers of Yadav Ji Ki Love Story to 'make appropriate changes' to address the concerns. Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle and wrote on Sunday, February 22, Elvish wrote, "I’ve just come to know about the ongoing controversy surrounding Yadav Ji ki Love Story. If there are any scenes or content in the film that hurt the sentiments of the Yadav community, the producers and director should thoughtfully reconsider and make appropriate changes."

He added, "I sincerely hope the makers address all concerns responsibly and show due respect to people’s sentiments."