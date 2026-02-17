Elvish Yadav Confirms His Long-Term Relationship, Says 'I Always Date To Marry' | FPJ EXCLUSIVE

Content Creator Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar | FPJ Showbiz

Mumbai: Popular content creator Elvish Yadav has finally spoken candidly about his love life, confirming that he is in a committed relationship and that he believes in dating with the intention of marriage. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the YouTuber opened up about his old-school approach to love, his strict stance against infidelity, and how he handles link-up rumours as a public figure.

Elvish says he believes in dating with marriage in mind. “According to me, the kind of person I am, if I like someone, I don’t like her with the thought that I’ll hang out with her for four days and then leave, or that we’ll see how it goes for a year and then decide. If I like someone, in my head, I’ve already married her. I have that kind of mindset. You could even call it a desperate way of thinking. You know Ali from Dhoom? I am that Ali. The only difference is that he had a great bike; I don’t even have a bike to think like that on.”

Elvish strongly states that both emotional and physical cheating are equally wrong. “Cheating is cheating. I have had big debates with people about whether physical cheating is worse or emotional cheating is worse. Some say physical is okay but emotional cheating is wrong. According to me, both are wrong and equally wrong. Cheating is cheating."

Every now and then, Elvish has to deal with link-up rumours with his co-stars. Reacting to media reports linking him with other women, Elvish admits that it sometimes becomes difficult for his partner to understand. “I know within myself that I am right and that I am not involved with anyone, so what difference does it make? On social media, a thousand things keep circulating - that I’m with this person or that person but not everything is true.

My partner might feel bad at times seeing things online and think, ‘What is this? Why is this happening?’ But in the end, that’s what a partner is - there is enough understanding that she understands. She does understand that this is my work, this is social media. There is a huge difference between social media and real life. People make up all kinds of things. I don’t even know how many people my name has been linked with. If I shoot a song with someone, they link my name with her. If I do a promotional shoot with someone, they link my name with her.”

Elvish further emphasised that he has always believed in serious commitment and not casual relationships. “I always date to marry,” he reiterated, making it clear that loyalty and long-term intention matter deeply to him.