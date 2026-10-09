 Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant ₹2–2.5 Lakh To Speak Against Her During MeToo: 'She Went To His Mumbai House, Picked Up Cash'
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Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant ₹2–2.5 Lakh To Speak Against Her During MeToo: 'She Went To His Mumbai House, Picked Up Cash'

Tanushree Dutta made fresh allegations against Rakhi Sawant, claiming she received money from Nana Patekar before publicly speaking against her during the #MeToo movement. Tanushree said Rakhi's former best friend Rajshree More had told her and several others about the alleged payment.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant ₹2–2.5 Lakh To Speak Against Her During MeToo: 'She Went To His Mumbai House, Picked Up Cash'
Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant To Speak Against Her | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tanushree Dutta has made fresh allegations against Rakhi Sawant following the controversy surrounding Nana Patekar's death. Dutta, who faced criticism for her "evil dead" remark, had accused the late actor of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, sparking India's #MeToo movement. During the controversy, Rakhi held a press conference in which she made allegations against Tanushree.

Tanushree Dutta Alleges Nana Patekar Paid Rakhi Sawant To Speak Against Her

Now, years later, Tanushree claims that Nana had paid Rakhi Rs 2–2.5 lakh to hold press conferences and speak against her during the MeToo movement in 2018. In a video shared on Instagram, Tanushree alleged that Rakhi had collected the cash from Nana's Mumbai residence two days before holding the press conference.

Dutta said, "Uske liye usse paise mile the Nana Patekar se. Yeh main khud se nahi keh rahi hoon, Rajshree More, jo Rakhi Sawant ki best friend hua karti thi. Usi ki gaadi mein jaakar, Rakhi ne Nana Patekar ke ghar se 2-2.5 lakh, noton ke gaddi pick up ki thi..."

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'Main Itna Mentally Disturbed Ho Gayi Thi'

Recalling the impact of the controversy, Tanushree said, "Woh saara sab kuch karne ke liye usne Nana Patekar ke ghar se paise uthaye the. Main itna mentally disturbed ho gayi thi, Nana Patekar ke log mujhe pareshaan kar rahe the. Upar se Rakhi Sawant ne aake gande-gande videos, allegations... aur zyada mujhe victimise kiya."

Tanushree claimed that Rajshree had shared this information in front of five people. She said she had initially assumed Rakhi was making statements against her for publicity and was unaware of the alleged payment.

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Rajshree More Was Present When Rakhi Sawant Picked Up Cash From Nana Patekar's Home

Tanushree further alleged that Rajshree was present in the car when Rakhi went to Nana's house and collected the cash. She also called Nana "evil," claiming that he got other people to do things on his behalf.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of Tanushree's claims from Rakhi Sawant or Rajshree More.

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