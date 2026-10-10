Mr Faisu Marries Tanya In Madinah: Groom Stuns In Embroidered Ivory Sherwani, Bride Wears Red Dupatta With Ivory Lehenga |

Popular content creator Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, has recently tied the knot with Tanya in a Nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The social media star shared a series of heartwarming pictures from the intimate wedding on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's special day.

While the wedding pictures have captured attention online, details about Tanya's personal and professional background remain private. Meanwhile, the couple's traditional wedding ensembles deserve a closer look.

The couple's wedding looks complemented each other beautifully. The groom, Mr Faisu, looked regal in an ivory-white traditional outfit. He wore a long sherwani featuring elaborate silver embroidery across the front, sleeves and borders.

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He paired the sherwani with a white kurta and matching trousers. His ivory turban, styled neatly with a subtle layered finish, complemented the ensemble and brought a classic touch to his Nikah attire.

The beautiful bride, Tanya, on the other hand, looked stunning in a traditional red-and-ivory bridal ensemble that blended rich colours with delicate detailing. She wore a vibrant red drape adorned with intricate golden embroidery, creating a striking contrast against her ivory lehenga. The skirt featured ornate gold patterns along the hem, while the matching blouse showcased detailed embellishments that enhanced the richness of her bridal look.

Her jewellery added another layer of elegance, with layered necklaces, statement earrings and stacks of red-and-gold bangles completing the ensemble. The red veil framed her face beautifully, while her bridal makeup and defined eye look complemented the outfit.

Along with the photographs, Faisu penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for the blessing of getting married in the holy city, with his family by his side. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “‘And We created you in pairs’| Quran 78:8 Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words (sic).”

He further requested his followers to keep the couple in their duas as they begin their journey together, wishing for a marriage filled with love and barakah.